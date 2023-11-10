Could Tom Holland Be Link In The Live Action The Legend Of Zelda?

The makers of the film have a tough task ahead as rumors and questions about it have not stopped since its announcement.

Recently it has been announced to make a film based on the history of video games. “the Legend of Zelda” Speculation has intensified among fans about who He may be the interpreter for Link, who is the protagonist.

“The Legend of Zelda” will have its own movie

Many users have applied through social networks Tom Holland is the perfect actor to play the hero Including this famous sports saga, through artificial intelligence He has created an image of the British.

However, in response, some people have said that both the adventurer character and Princess Zelda Their age should be between 9 to 17 yearsbut tom He is 27 years old, So I’d be too old to explain it.

For other roles, several names have been floated, including Zendaya or Emma Watson As zeldaFor the opposing character of the game, ganondorf they find each other Idris Elba, Javier Bardem or Dave Bautista. Finally, to be one goron who are a half-rock humanoid race, have speculated that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa.

Despite the public’s efforts to help Miyamoto and his casting team choose the right actor for each role, the Japanese have clarified That there is still a long way to go for the film’s release, but it happens Fans have a lot of expectations from him.