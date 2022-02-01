Could Tony Stark aka Iron Man return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The writers of Spider-Man No Way Home were asked if there is a chance that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark could reappear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Multiverse everything is possible …

After the death of Tony Stark alias Robert Downey Jr. alias Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they seemed to have set their hearts at peace … or not? Because of Spider-Man No Way Homethe Multiverse opens up unprecedented perspectives on those hoping for a recovery of the character, and will be the narrative premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in the room in May. The Q&A Podcast couldn’t resist and investigated a possible recovery of Robert Downey Jr. by Marvel Studios …

Robert Downey Jr. again Tony Stark and Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Unlikely

The Q&A podcast invited screenwriters from Spider-Man No Way Homethat is Chris McKenna and Erik Sommersand in the interview he could not resist the temptation to ask them if theinclusion of Tony Stark – Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. had ever been contemplated. Apparently not. The two explain that for a moment it was thought to make it reappear for a “Uncle Ben moment“, but then he found it more interesting to entrust that emotional peak to the aunt May by Marisa Tomei. But McKenna is also generally skeptical.

I honestly think the idea wouldn’t have caught on in the halls of Marvel, at least as far as we’re concerned. They don’t like to constantly summon Iron Man. Of course Tony’s shadow is long after Endgame, and we talked about it in Far From Home, but I think everyone knows that we can’t continue to tap into Tony’s well.

Certainly part of this belief is due to the net rejection of Robert Downey Jr. to play the role of the character, so it seems that for now, Multiverse or not, at least THAT Tony Stark will no longer be seen. Regarding Alternative Iron Man… it is unlikely that Kevin Feige doesn’t have something in store.