Could we see the faceless men in ‘The house of the dragon’? – series news

The mythology of George RR Martin makes us think that these assassins could have an appearance in Dragonstone. Will it be possible in ‘The House of the Dragon’?

The house of the dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, will premiere next Sunday on HBO and HBO Max at 8:00 p.m. Mexico time, and there are many theories around this story that will narrate how Daemon Targaryen (matt smith) feuds with his brother King Viserys (Paddy Considine) for choosing Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne. A civil war within the Targaryen house is about to start.

Ryan Condal, perhaps with permission from George RR Martin, the author of the book that was adapted, “Fire and Blood,” has hinted at which characters from the original series could return to this prequel that takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the demise of the Mad King. Nothing concrete. Pure theories, same ones that refer us directly to Lady Melisandre (Carice van Houten).

And another group comes to mind: The faceless menthe group of assassins that we met in Game of Thrones through Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha), mentor of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). Why? Here we tell you. The society was formed on the slopes of the Valyrian volcano by several men who discovered praying to a god, whose conclusion was that they all prayed to the same figure only with different faces. So the quick explanation.

They became hit men for a particular purpose that pertains to their beliefs. Fire and Blood has documents about their involvement for a few Targaryen generations. Specifically during the reign of Viserys, the chronological space where House of the Dragon takes placethe manuscripts and testimonies of the monarch’s jester, Mushroom, say that Ser Denys Harte, a servant of King Aegon III Targaryen, hired them to kill an enemy in King’s Landing.



HBO Arya was trained by a member of the Faceless Men.



This happens after the end of The Dance with Dragons, the extinction of the dragons of the Targaryen house. Aegon III Targaryen is the son of Rhaenyra and Daemon. It is also said that the brothers Lysander and Drazenko Rogareuncles of the wife of King Viserys, a lineage presumed descended from the Valyrians and bankers, they were killed, within a day of each other, by the Faceless Men. There is no proof of it.

However, his presence during the reign of the Targaryens was quite famous through the testimonies of the court clown. And, though his accounts may differ from that of the scribe Runciter, Fire and Dragon is a document that allows us to imagine that some representatives of this society could appear in one of the seasons of The House of the Dragonwhose characters you may recognize from chapter one.