Could Zendaya direct an episode of Euphoria Season 3?

Zendaya Said She’s Ready To Make Her Directorial Debut In Euphoria Season 3

After the successful first season of euphoria, Zendaya became executive producer of the show, this meant she had even more creative input on her character, rue. However, in a recent interview with Vogue, she commented that she would now like to participate as a director in the third season:

The actress revealed that she was actually supposed to direct Season 2 Episode 6, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood”, where Rue reaches for a piece of chocolate, but can’t even reach it due to her withdrawal. This is also the moment when she reconciles with Ali (Colman Domingo)so the importance of the episode for Rue’s narrative narco did not allow him the time to work behind the scenes:

“It is funny. Actually, I was supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I couldn’t do it that time. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So probably next season.” Zendaya

Will his dream come true?

During years, Zendaya has expressed an interest in directing. Even late last year, she shared that she hoped to one day direct a movie about “a simple love story about two black girls”.

“I am excited by the idea of ​​directing in the future. That’s why I spend a lot of time on set. Even when I don’t participate in a production, I like to be there to learn. I hope one day to have the opportunity to do things that I would like to see, (like) a simple love story between two women of African descent.” Zendaya

The winner of Emmy also stated that he would like this story to be a coming of age, where “funny and awkward things happen”because this is something that all young people experience at some stage of their life. “Who want to find out who they are”he added.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?