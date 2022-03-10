Could zero-covid policies work in the fight against the pandemic? – Coronavirus: Reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

Could zero-covid policies work in the fight against the pandemic? – Coronavirus: Reality vs. Fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta


Dr. Elmer Huerta keeps you informed about what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic. Our public health specialist will clarify any doubts you may have, explain medical concepts in a simple and didactic way, and share the information you need to protect yourself and stay healthy.

Could zero-covid policies work in the fight against the pandemic?

Coronavirus: reality vs. fiction with Dr. Elmer Huerta

We are approaching the second year of the declaration of the pandemic by the World Health Organization and we are still fighting to contain covid-19. Some countries, like China, have used a strategy called zero-covid, or covid-zero in English. But how effective is it in fighting the pandemic? Dr. Huerta explains it in this episode.

Mar 10, 2022

