Council of Ministers met to discuss various economic issues

Santo Domingo, DR.

The council of ministers and directors of the government of Luis Abinader met this Friday night to take stock of the different economic perspectives that reach the Dominican Republic, as well as follow up on monetary projects that are promoted in the country.

so reported José Ignacio Paliza, Administrative Minister of the Presidency, at the end of the meeting.

Regarding the supplementary budget, he denied that it was treated in a particular way although “at the moment that we deal with the general aspects of the Dominican economy and the things that we can do as a government and to promote even more the economic development that the country has been experiencing… we understand that the reformulation of our budget is opportune at the time that it does not contain any new indebtedness”.

Another aspect discussed was the promotion and encouragement of foreign investment in the Dominican Republic, as well as the project status”Zero bureaucracy, efficient government”which will allow different permits that exist in some ministries to be streamlined.

“We followed up on emblematic projects that the government has and that are known to all, to the extent that we have also emphasized promoting or encouraging foreign investment in the Dominican Republic, emphasizing that the work table review the investments of the route to the perilogy of private investment projects that are on the portfolio of different ministries can be evacuated, “said Paliza.

When asked if the Haitian issue was discussed, he said that it will be known at another time, while praising the actions that the government has carried out in “taking care of the integrity of the territory and developing our border.”