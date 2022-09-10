Councilor of Bogotá denounces that webcam models are being threatened and extorted | Bogota news today

Councilor of Bogotá denounces that webcam models are being threatened and extorted. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From his official Twitter account, the Bogotá Councilor Heidy Sánchez Barretopublicly denounced that some webcam models who work in Bogota they would be victims of extortion by some criminal groups in the city.

In the publication, made from her social networks, the representative of the Patriotic Union stated that even sex workers have received threats:

“Serious complaint! Web cam models are being threatened and extorted after being contacted through web pages. Presumed members of the “Tren de Aragua” would be demanding $100,000 a week from them so as not to make an attempt on his life,” she wrote.

Adding: “We make an urgent call to the Bogotá Security Secretariat, the Metropolitan Police and the Prosecutor’s Office to take action on this matter and protect the integrity of the people who are being extorted. Unfortunately, this is one more example of the criminality unleashed in Bogotá.”

According to the complaint, these models would be intimidated with a video in which they are seen as alleged members of the criminal gang of the ‘Aragua Train’a group that is also attributed responsibility for the bodies found in the city, they attack and end up murdering one of their companions from work for not having paid the extortion.

The official called on the Prosecutor’s Office to take measures to dismantle the criminal network that now has the webcam workers’ union as its victim.

