Count at Tottenham? Nuno Espirito Santo exonerated, the spurs try

HOLY EXPIRIT

–

The day began with the release of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Tottenham manager has been relieved of his post after the 0-3 cashed with Manchester United, the boos and chants of an audience that has never loved him, eighth place in the standings, five defeats in the Premier, two in the Conference League, the knockouts in the derbies with Chelsea, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and West Ham. President Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici assessed the situation and made the decision: “I know how much Nuno and his staff wanted to achieve success – these are the words of the technical director in the recently published official note of the club. – I’m sorry, we had to make this decision. Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We would like to thank him and the staff and wish them all the best for the future. ”