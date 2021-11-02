Count at Tottenham, only officiality is missing. Meeting with Paratici and Levy, what happens with Inter’s severance payout | First page

The Italian coach is getting closer to starting his second experience in the Premier League after the winning one – but ended in controversy and with a court case – with Chelsea.Who have accelerated in the last few hours to identify a high-profile replacement from the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo and give momentum to a season that, with the 0-3 at the hands of Manchester United, has reached its lowest point.

THE MEETING – The English club has submitted a contract to Conte until June 2023 and the prospect of having important reinforcements already in the January market. Behind the sudden swerve of Tottenham on the last coach to win the Scudetto in Italy at the helm of Inter the possible inclusion of Man United himself, who decided to confirm (in time) Solskjaer on the bench despite the disastrous 0-5 with Liverpool than a week ago. The final details remain to be defined, but in England the decisive white smoke is already expected in the next few hours, with the official communication of the assignment to Conte, who on Tuesday morning could take command of the team and direct the first training session. The Salento coach would make his debut on Thursday evening, in the Conference League, against Vitesse before returning protagonist in a Premier match in Rafa Benitez’s trip to Everton on Sunday 7 November.

INTER AND GOOD LUCK – 12 years after the only time he agreed to take over – took place at the helm of Atalanta, but was sacked after just 14 games – Conte is therefore ready to accept the Tottenham court and in this operation the right to collect the 6.5 million euro severance pay due to him by Inter will not be affected in any way after the farewell at the end of last season. In fact, in the clause present in the separation agreement between the parties, the Nerazzurri club had agreed to cancel the payment of a large part of the last year only if the coach had decided to marry with another Serie A club. TO.