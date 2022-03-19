Count everything! Olivia Munn tells how she feels after giving birth

UNITED STATES. – Olivia Munn shared an image where she tells how she has been feeling after giving birth to her first child. It seems that postpartum syndrome has been quite hard on the actress and she wanted to let her fans know how she has been feeling. One of the things she said is that she suffers from strong anxiety caused by the moment.

The actress wanted to be honest with her followers about how her life has changed after the arrival of her first baby with john mulaney. It’s just that postpartum symptoms were apparently hard on her. She said that her hips still feel a bit strange after having a natural birth, it is that it leaves her body quite exhausted for a period of time.

Furthermore, it appears that postpartum anxiety still accompanies Olivia MunnIt also seems that it has been getting worse. However, he doesn’t seem to have let himself be defeated as he is back on track in terms of his physical activities. He commented on his Instagram account that he recently had his first capoeira lesson, a martial art of Brazilian origin that has gained popularity.

Olivia Munn says getting better little by little

The actress said that going back to practicing a martial art has made her feel like herself again. She commented that she hopes she can continue this for a while longer as she needs to get back to being herself again. Clearly, the transition to motherhood can be very complicated, but the actress wanted her followers to know that not everything is rosy when you have a child.

Definitely Olivia Munn wants to be the same as before, as far as possible. She doesn’t seem to be totally in a hurry about this though. It is that in these types of matters the ideal is to give the body time to recover and be able to be itself again when everything is calmer. Also, she seems like she has the support of john mulaney who also takes care of the child.