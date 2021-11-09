Count ‘pharaoh’ at Tottenham, Le Iene tease him: code name, Lecce

An unpublished Antonio Conte the one intercepted by ‘Le Iene’ and who becomes a new character of ‘La Casa di Carta’

Neither ‘The House of Paper‘a new all-Italian character could soon enter: Antonio Conte, with the alias of ‘Lecce’. This is more or less the foray of ‘Le Iene’ from the parts of the new manager of Tottenham.

The Salento coach collected a 0-0 draw at home of Everton and a win for 3-2 with the Vitesse in Conference League in his first two outings on the Spurs bench. After the exemption of Espirito Santo, the former Inter coach was called by the president Levy to lift a team from just 15 points in 10 games and already far from the top positions despite a very important squad. And after the Portuguese came an important investment for the former Azzurri coach.

Conte to ‘Le Iene’: “Me as one of ‘La Casa di Carta’? The blow was made by Tottenham “

An engagement that did not escape ‘Le Iene’ and its correspondent Stefano Short in the service that will be aired in its entirety in the episode of this evening 9 November on Italy 1. “A true shot in the bank! We have finally found a team! ”, Begins Corti joking with With you. “Yes, we have found a team”, replies the coach of Tottenham. Who has always won it with Juve, Chelsea and Inter scudetto: “But already entering the top four will be a challenge”, replies the Salento coach. Which then gets teased right on the side economic: “But let’s get to yours shot in the bank, we brought you this perfect mask for the occasion. It will help you carry out the coup! ” The mask is that of Salvador From there used by the protagonists of ‘La Casa di Carta’ for the coup to the Spanish state mint.

But With you promptly comments: “I think that the blow did it who takes me. It will definitely make a big hit ”. But Short he continues: “From today his nickname will be Lecce! Officially enters the band de The House of Paper! We did a little tap on the bank, 17.5 million per year plus severance pay …“. However With you he doesn’t fit in and counters: “Yes, but it’s not like that, you do your job and it’s right that you do it well. I do it at the top and it is right that they pay me. “