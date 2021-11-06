“Count third level coach!”: The attack of the former Nerazzurri

Antonio Cassano it has something for everyone. After yet another attack on Romelu Lukaku, Fantantonio he did not spare himself even on the former Inter coach Antonio With you. These are his words live on Twitch at the BoboTV:

“Conte was interviewed by Tottenham in June, they called him and said no, after three months he says yes. Why has he never been considered by Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Bayern or these top top top teams? who is a phenomenon and brings results but the top tops do not look for him. Even United have never asked him. What I think is that the top 4 together with Milan have made history in the world, they have never sought him none of these. He doesn’t have that top manager status, to let the team play in a certain way “.

Then it continues:

“When we talked about Conte-Real Madrid, and I still have contacts in Madrid, it seems that some important players went to Florentino saying it was not good, I also remember Ramos saying that Real Madrid is different from the others. I believe that the status of Conte is not first or second, but third level. He is good at rebuilding but does not give a beautiful, winning game. I repeat, Conte is good at rebuilding from the rubble, without samples that can affect you “.



