Sports

“Count third level coach!”: The attack of the former Nerazzurri

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Antonio Cassano it has something for everyone. After yet another attack on Romelu Lukaku, Fantantonio he did not spare himself even on the former Inter coach Antonio With you. These are his words live on Twitch at the BoboTV:

Count, Cassano, attack

“Conte was interviewed by Tottenham in June, they called him and said no, after three months he says yes. Why has he never been considered by Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Bayern or these top top top teams? who is a phenomenon and brings results but the top tops do not look for him. Even United have never asked him. What I think is that the top 4 together with Milan have made history in the world, they have never sought him none of these. He doesn’t have that top manager status, to let the team play in a certain way “.

Then it continues:

“When we talked about Conte-Real Madrid, and I still have contacts in Madrid, it seems that some important players went to Florentino saying it was not good, I also remember Ramos saying that Real Madrid is different from the others. I believe that the status of Conte is not first or second, but third level. He is good at rebuilding but does not give a beautiful, winning game. I repeat, Conte is good at rebuilding from the rubble, without samples that can affect you “.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

In the darkest hour, here is Ivan Juric

2 days ago

Milan, who will replace Theo in the derby? Three options for Pegs

1 day ago

Ts – Eriksen, the most obvious solution. Exchange tests with Onana? Inter …

3 days ago

Another Zenit after the knockout with Juve

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button