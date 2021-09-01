Countdown for the Venice Film Festival. The international stars are back

There are only a few hours to go and everything is ready at the Lido of Venice. The 78th Venice Film Festival, the most famous film festival in the world, will bring Venice back into the spotlight.

L’inauguration is scheduled tonight in the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and will see the delivery of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Roberto Benigni.

At the end, the opening film of the Festival: “Madres Paralelas” from Pedro Almodovar, with which the famous director, 38 years after “Mezzogiorno mezzanotte”, the first film with which, in 1983, he participated in the Festival, is called to inaugurate the festival.

“I cannot express the joy, the honor and how much this represents for me without falling into self-satisfaction – declared Almodovar -. I am very grateful to the Festival for this recognition and I hope to be up to it ”.

Godmother of the exhibition will be Serena Rossi, the talented Neapolitan actress already arrived in the lagoon and welcomed at the Excelsior hotel on the Lido by dozens of photographers who then waited for her to take the usual photos on the Venetian beach.

Hollywood stars and celebrities they will be arriving in the next few days.

After the events of the Dolce & Gabbana men’s and women’s fashion shows in recent days in the splendid frames of Piazza San Marco and the Arsenale of Venice with the presence, among others, of Jennifer Lopez, Hellen Mirren and Vin Diesel, the lagoon city becomes the cradle of global glamor with actors, actresses and events.

The security measures I’m imposing as per protocols and also those to combat Covid. Obligatory mask and green pass to enter the screening rooms and no pharaonic dinners as in the pre Covid periods.

