Countdown to the 14th “Musica per il maestro” song festival

Saturday 13 November at the Jolly cinema theater in Olginate

On stage about twenty artists including well-known faces of the festival and new entries

OLGINATE – The traditional great musical event organized by theAgorà Cultural Association. Saturday 13th November, in fact, at the Jolly Cinema Theater from Olginate the 14th edition of the famous song festival will be staged “Music for the Maestro”. A return in attendance, therefore, for one of the most famous musical events in the Lecco area that last year had to be reorganized due to the pandemic, activating an unprecedented formula, namely that of audiovisual recording behind closed doors and the subsequent broadcast on Only TV.

The initiative, born to remember the musician friend Rodolfo Panzeri died prematurely in 2007, this year will also be dedicated to the memory of his friend Battista Perego, which also disappeared suddenly last December. With the organization of the 14th edition of the “Musica per il Maestro” singing festival, Agorà wishes to continue to support the scientific research of heart disease at a young age, through the precious activities ofGECA Association (Giovani E Cuore Arritmico) Onlus with which over the course of all these 14 years a relationship of collaboration as well as friendship and mutual esteem has been consolidated. Just the national president Paola Marcon together with some of his collaborators, he will be present at the Jolly to present the activities financed with the contributions of the past years, thanks to which it was possible to activate scholarships and in-depth research at the University of Padua.

Participants in the race

Old friends who have been participating in the competition for many years will return to perform on stage, but also many “new entries” from various locations in Lombardy, northern Italy and even a competitor from the United States of America, for an evening of songs exclusively in Italian that already promises to be really exciting. These in alphabetical order the participants who will compete for the 14th Trophy: Barney Samantha, Beretta Annalisa, Bertasa Francesca, Boscardin Diego, Count Marco, Costa Melissa, Donadello Giada, Francisci Sofia, Franscogna Giuseppe, Garzone Giulia, Germanò Vittoria, Gilardi Eva, Moscato Davide, Munari Davide, Rigamonti Luca, Scimè Roberta, Sogni Mauro , Spandri Linda, Tallarico Valentina, Turrisi Ignazio.

The winner will be awarded the 14th “Music for the Maestro” trophy at the sole discretion of the Musical Technical Commission made up of some representatives of the Italian music scene with proven experience and competence. The Commission will be present in the hall and will evaluate each performance according to the following pre-established criteria:

interpretative ability;

stage presence;

voice quality;

intonation.

Conductor of the evening will be Luca Trash from Mawow Events which will delight the public with great professionalism and sympathy. The audio / lighting set-up will, as always, be taken care of by the team Spark Service And Luca Zugnoni to always guarantee a professional level of the competition. The Trophy that will be given to the winner has a particular meaning: it consists of a base formed by planes that rotate on themselves and rise symbolizing the keyboard of a piano, which embrace the symbol par excellence of Music: the treble clef. The Trophy was created ad hoc for the event on the design of the architect. Davide Panzeri and realized thanks to the creativity of companies Officina Corti Giulio Srl And Bodywork FG from Gilardi Angelo And Aurelio, to which special thanks go.

Possibility of booking seats

As per current legislation, entry to the event will be subject to verification of the Green Pass and data tracking. For those who want to secure their place in the room and in order to speed up entry procedures, it is possible book at the link available on the site www.associazioneagora.it. Those who have booked will be able to access the room, presenting themselves at the Jolly by 8.45 pm, quickly through a “preferential lane”.

Solidarity banquet

On the occasion of the Festival there will be a solidarity banquet for the sale of hand-made puppets by a group of sympathizers of the Agorà association, the proceeds of which will be donated to Geca Onlus to support the study of heart disease at a young age.

Thanks

“The 14th“ Musica per il Maestro ”Festival was organized thanks to the generous contribution of many people, organizations, associations and companies in the area. The most sincere thanks of the Organizers go to each and every one. Special thanks to the Parish of S. Agnese Olginate, Cinema Teatro Jolly Olginate, Valgreghentino and Olginate Municipal Administration, Local Companies, Members of the Musical Artistic Commission, Paolo Gilardi – Scintilla Service, Luca Zugnoni – Sound Engineer, Florist Mauri Airuno, Corti Giulio srl, Carrozzeria FG by Gilardi Angelo and Aurelio, Luca Zerlia, Ilaria Mandelli and Federico Milani ”.