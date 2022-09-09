Countdown to the III Centaur Congress on Feline Medicine

On September 22, the III Centaur Congress at the Hotel Puerta de Bilbao. This edition will be dedicated to the latest advances in feline medicine. The day will feature presentations by Maria Luisa Palmero Colado, Salvador Cervantes Room Y Diego Esteban Saltiveriand with the collaboration of Bioiberica Y Elanco.

The Congress will begin with the presentation of M.ª Luisa Palmero, under the title ‘My cat has lymphoma, but it doesn’t come alone‘. At 12:00 p.m. the second day will be held by Salvador Cervantes, which is called ‘Rocks&Rods, urolithiasis and urinary infection’. Finally, the congress will culminate with the talk of Diego Estebanentitled ‘Urinary infections in feline endocrinology, about a case’.

The day will include a coffee break at 11:30 a.m. and a lunch break at 2:00 p.m. The congress will end at 6:00 p.m. with a lottery with 30th anniversary motif of the company among the attendees.

The clients of the gold community Centauro Congresses are included in the online training plan. The congress is also open to the rest of the public for a price of 150 euros.

The inscription This congress must be formalized through this link.