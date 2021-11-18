Countdown to the Longest of the Century! All the Details of the Event »ILMETEO.it

LUNAR ECLIPSE almost Total: Countdown to the Longest of the Century! All the details of the event

The longest lunar eclipse of the century is coming, and also almost totalMake a note of this date: Friday 19th November. The countdown where theeclipse of the Moon longest of the century. In fact, until 2100 there won’t be another one of such long duration, well 3 hours 28 minutes and 23 seconds.

Before going into the details of this fascinating phenomenon, let’s try to understand what a ‘eclipse. The lunar eclipse is the phenomenon that occurs when the Earth is inserted between the Sun and the Moon, obscuring the light of the star and therefore casting a cone of shadow on our satellite. It can only happen when the Moon is full (and it will be on November 19), but it is much more frequent than the solar eclipse: on average, in fact, there are 2 to 4 of them every year.

But let’s get into the most interesting information of this astronomical event.

In reality, that of November 19th will be a ‘partial eclipse: the three celestial bodies will therefore not form an exact straight line, but will be slightly misaligned. However, our satellite will cover 97% (a very respectable coverage and almost total), but, alas, the eclipse will not be visible in all of Italy: only the Northern regions, L’upper Tuscany it’s a piece of Sardinia they will be so lucky.

The eclipse will start at 7 in the morning (Moon in the West, sun rising in the East) and will reach the peak around 9.

You can already guess that with the sun already high in the sky it will be rather difficult to see the peak phase of the eclipse, but the fact remains that, at least the beginning, especially if favored by a clear or partly cloudy sky, can be observed with success.



CURIOSITY’ – The full moon of November is called “beaver moon“by the Algonquian Native Americans, as this was the period in which traps were set for these animals, whose fur was used to warm themselves from the winter.