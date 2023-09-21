Counter-Strike 2 is approaching, Valve dates September 27

Counter-Strike 2 has so far been in the hands of a few, or rather a very few (lucky ones), who have had the opportunity to try out the game announced by Valve at the end of March (limited to non-ranked competitive and deathmatches ). Powder II). Well, things will change soon: public beta seems to be on the way. At least this is what the content of the document suggests. cheep post published in X by the official account of the CS:GO sequel: What plans do you have for next Wednesday?

Nothing is certain yet, but it is also true that this “invitation” is made at the (almost) right time: in the announcement, Valve had talked about an exit. by the end of summerand next Wednesday will be September 27tha day that falls in the autumn that has just begun. Once the public testing phase is over (it is unknown how long it will last), the long-awaited debut of the stable version of the FPS will finally take place: this will take place in the form of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Free Update. Since this is an update, all items unlocked in CS:GO will also carry over into Counter-Strike 2. The same goes for bans: anyone who has been banned from CS:GO will also not have a chance to access the sequel. The game was developed with the graphics engine. Source 2 and introduces many new features, including: reactive smoke grenades (react to lights, gunshots and explosions)

Real-time reactions: Ticking speed no longer affects movement, shooting, or throwing grenades.

revised and renewed maps

accurate audio

high definition visual effects

It hasn’t been released yet, but Counter-Strike 2 can already have one recordeven if it is “indirect”: immediately after the announcement, the enthusiasm of the players was such that CS:GO recorded in steam the record of 1.52 million players online at the same time50% more than the previous year.

