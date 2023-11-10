Counter-Strike 2 maps: all confirmed maps in CS2 of CSGO

Counter-Strike 2 is now fully released, replacing CS:GO, and comes with fully updated maps from the previous game. We’ve listed all of the CS:GO maps now in CS2, as well as maps in the game files that are expected to be released soon.

The launch of Counter-Strike 2 was as exciting as it was problematic. Many of the community’s wishes have been fulfilled in the new version of CS:GO, but many features are still missing, including game modes and maps.

This new game includes revisions to legacy Counter-Strike maps, with varying levels of upgrades for each. In Valve’s announcement video for Counter-Strike 2, they grouped the new maps into three categories: Touchstone, Updates, and Hotfixes.

touchstones They are legacy maps that have not only been in Counter-Strike longer, but also maps that remain relatively unchanged in Counter-Strike 2. The changes they received in the new version are minimal, mostly just visual updates and improvements of lighting.

Updates are CS:GO maps that received major updates to lighting and textures, using the improved Source 2 graphics as much as possible.

Reviews They are essentially complete rebuilds of the oldest CS maps, whether they are from CS:GO or even older. These maps feature new textures, lighting, structures, and possibly updates to how the map plays.

Here’s the full list of confirmed maps for Counter-Strike 2 so far.

Content

Maps in CS2

Unpublished maps

CS2 maps currently available

The following maps are currently playable in Counter-Strike 2, some in Premier mode, some in competitive, and all in Deathmatch.

The only maps that were ever in the active duty group in CS:GO and are not yet in CS2 are Cache and Train.

It’s unknown at this time if Valve will remake Cache for Counter-Strike 2, but Train was shown in the trailers, so we expect it at some point.

Powder II

Valve Dust 2 CT spawn point rendered in Source 2

Counter-Strike and Dust II go hand in hand. When fans of FPS games think of Counter-Strike, the first thing they think of is Dust 2 and of course it is the most recent version of the game.

Dust 2 is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

Mirage

Valve Mirage B bomb site at Fuente 2

A Counter-Strike fan favorite, the map that was initially created for esports in the Cyberathlete Professional League in CS 1.6, has become a Counter-Strike mainstay. Being the only map to have been played in every major CS game since its release. And of course, he returns in CS2.

Mirage is billed as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates come in its lighting. Everything else stays the same.

nuclear weapons

Valve Nuclear Bomb Site A rendered in Source 2

Nuke has been a mainstay of competitive gaming since CS 1.6, and the move to Counter-Strike 2 hasn’t changed that, as this classic remains just as you know and love it. But it has entered the new decade with a major revision.

Nuke is classified as an update map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics, as well as new textures created for the map.

Overpass

Valve Flyover monster entrance to B in Fountain 2

One of the most unique maps in the group, being one of the few active duty group maps that was created specifically in CS:GO, will not be missing in the move to Counter-Strike 2.

Overpass is classified as an overhaul map, where it received a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures, and even gameplay changes.

Hell

Valve Inferno Second Mid rendered in Source 2

One of the oldest maps in the game, which first appeared in CS 1.1, is an absolute classic when it comes to Counter-Strike, and yes, it’s back in Counter-Strike 2.

Inferno is classified as an overhaul map and receives a complete rebuild from the ground up, from textures, lighting, structures and some changes that will affect gameplay.

Ancient

Valve Old Medium rendered in Font 2

One of the newest maps in the Active Duty Pool, the spiritual successor to Aztec, Ancient was inserted into the pool generating much controversy and consternation from players at the time. But he will make another return with minimal changes.

Ancient is classified as an update map, where its biggest update comes in the form of new lighting physics and textures created for the map.

Vertigo

Valve

Vertigo is also available in Counter-Strike 2 and was added to the limited beta testing along with Overpass.

However, Vertigo is simply a Touchstone map, meaning it has no changes except lighting, just like Dust II.

Anubis

Valve

The newest addition to CS:GO’s competitive map pool, Anubis now has a full CS2 rebuild as well.

Although Valve doesn’t specify it, it appears to be an improvement, thanks to new water effects, and there is now water in areas that there weren’t before, such as near the pillar at the A-bomb site.

Italy

Valve Italy CT generation rendered in Source 2

The fun, awkward, classic hostage map that’s been around since the game’s beta version in 1999 has been shown off in a brand new look. It will most likely never be included in the active duty group, it’s good to see it updated for a new version once again.

Italy is classified as an overhaul map, so it also receives a complete rebuild, including new textures, lighting, structures, and gameplay changes.

Office

Valve

Office is the only Hostage map currently available in CS2 and benefits from new lighting and textures and, of course, those cool new glass-breaking physics in all the windows.

Unreleased maps in CS2

This section comprises a lot of fan-favorite maps, and some not so much. Many maps are shown, but there were a few notable ones that were a mainstay in CS and have yet to be added to CS2.

Train

Valve Train Entrances to the site of terrorist attacks

Yes, the classic CS 1.6 map, created by one of Counter Strike’s creators, Train, is expected to return to CS2 at some point, as shown in the trailer.

Train is classified as a Touchstone map, where its biggest updates are just the lighting. Everything else stays the same.

luggage

Valve Spawn point in Luggage rendered in Source 2

Luggage is also currently unavailable but is expected to return. Fans of Arms Race (aka Gun Game) will be happy to see the classic return once again. He made his first appearance in CSGO, created specifically for the Arms Race game mode. The teases of this map possibly mean that Arms Race will arrive with the port, at some point.

Baggage is classified as an update map, so the changes focus on new textures and lighting physics. Other maps that did not appear in the teaser videos but were found in the game files include:

Sprouts

Valve

channels

Valve

Lake

Valve

short powder

Valve

