Counter-Strike 2 will no longer be compatible with macOS and older Windows operating systems

Counterattack 2 It was the most anticipated shooting video game for fans who recently launched it on Steam. This is the sequel to the famous shooter. CSGO. However, Valve announced that the video game will not be available on all PC operating systems, as CSGO has been.

As you know, Counter-Strike 2 makes a technical leap compared to its previous version and that is why it is not compatible with certain players.

And if you had the opportunity to use it in a limited version graphically, the truth is that it won’t be like that. In this way, operating systems communicate. windows Delaware 32 bits and DirectX 9. Similarity, available in a version for MacOS, including newer versions. This is because for the moment Valve will not wait for this market.

«Counter-Strike 2 represents the biggest technical leap in CS history and our goal is to continue developing Counter-Strike for years to come. “As technology advances, we are faced with the difficult decision to discontinue support for older hardware, including DirectX 9 and 32-bit operating systems.”

Apparently, this is because 1% of CS:GO players use this type of operating system. So most players will have no problems playing this series.

