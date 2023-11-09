Counter-Strike fans are remaking the original game

Counter-Strike 2 is finally here, but given how controversial it has proven to be, it’s no surprise that fans are getting their fix elsewhere. Cue Classic Offensive, a long-running fan project now going independent. The Steam page describes it as a “community remake of (the original) Counter-Strike for Global Offensive,” bringing back that old-school charm with a modern lick of paint.







The mod itself is almost seven years old, but its scope has changed significantly. “Shortly after launch, the mod took off and we managed to grow a team of very talented people, we gave the green light to Steam a few months later, then we caught the attention of FaceIt, where they hosted services for our mod, and we reached the second position on your platform.

“Since then, we have decided to overhaul the mod completely to bring it closer to CS:GO standards and get rid of the placeholder elements. We have worked hard to redo weapons, animations, maps, sounds and even bring back the mods. old game”.

The mod takes its aesthetic from the 1999-2004 era of Counter-Strike (mostly ignoring Source and Condition Zero), which means we get the old-school CT kickoff, the return of the original Scout, and maps with the classic style. designs. All of the original sound effects also return, such as the AWP’s thunderous clap and the iconic AK-47 rattle. things were high at that time.

And to stay in line with the old CS, there are no skins. “CS:GO features are preserved when they fit our goals, cannot be removed, and do not offer quality of life improvements,” the team wrote on the mod’s page. “However, useless features of skin-targeted weapons and agents are either removed entirely or adapted to suit our needs.”

There will be no skins or any type of microtransactions in Classic Offensive.

The remake also implements classic death animations, better bunny hopping, and new key artwork (from Decepticoin). The Steam page isn’t live yet and the team still doesn’t have the license for the first Source engine despite years of hounding Valve, but it’s shaping up to be a faithful nostalgia trip through the original Counter-Strike.

The mod even uses assets from Black Mesa, which is incredibly appropriate given that Counter-Strike began life as a Half-Life mod. Two fan-made remakes working together to capture the original spirit of the game, just as Valve moves forward with a modern remake of the series using its newest engine. There is something for everyone. Now we just need Sven Co-Op for Black Mesa, huh?

