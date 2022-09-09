COUNTERCURRENT: Cat urine

By: Juan Ramon Martinez

There are things to clarify. Political parties are fundamental to the democratic system. For this reason, they are not owned by their founders, leaders or financiers, but rather by society. Consequently, the care of the democratic purity of Libre, is an obligation of the democrats. The one that the abnormal internal forces: Stalinists, anti-democratic, repressed Marxists, anti-imperialists enthralled by Chavista oil; and deficient in economic terms, push in a direction contrary to the country, against the Honduran people, it forces us observers and political analysts; to help it, so that it remains within the democratic framework, as an instrument of the necessary strengthening for institutional life. In other words, Libre is not owned by the Zelaya family; nor of the compatriots who believe with good will that the country must be changed. Last thing that, being necessary, obliges to preserve the existence of Libre, as a permanent political institution. Because otherwise, it will be buried as a political option, in the same coffin in which the mortal remains of its mentor, creator and illegal “owner” are placed: Manuel Zelaya Rosales.

Seen this way, Libre, it is necessary to criticize him, curbing the excesses of politicians who are still on the streets, forgetting that they have obligations as rulers, ignorant that, in the democratic electoral market, they must give results so that, valued by the electorate, they can continue counting on the necessary support to endorse their decisions to transform the country. Beyond the ridiculousness of some, the mental illnesses of others; or the naïveté of those who believe that “comrade Xiomara must be defended from imperialist interventions, with the experience of the street”, incurring in a blatant ignorance of the political history of relations between the United States and Latin America. And celebrate it, in what it does well so that it finds the way to refound the country, without destroying institutions, instrumentalizing forces urgent for change and without abandoning the path of economic improvement, because distributing poverty is not what the poor want; or the desperate immigrants who flee from the empty tables, towards more generous and orderly dining rooms. As dangerous as the roads are to access them.

But don’t be fooled. For Libre at this moment, the foolish, the disrespectful and even the joyfully animated by the purpose of destroying Honduras are speaking. For this reason, it is inevitable to stop Manuel Zelaya -who has turned his wife into a governess -his children, involved in the government like never before in history- to encourage Xiomara Castro so that she loses her fear of engage with national democratic forces; and push the best of Libre to take center stage. For example, in economics, Rebeca Santos and Hugo Noé Pino should guide us. In constitutional law to cover the mouth of Ramón Barrios and guide Luis Redondo with Benedictine patience, no matter how incapable he is of navigating the waters of common sense. And that the advisers who should be allowed to approach the ruler are Flores Lanza, Olvin Rodríguez and Orellana Mercado. And among the best ministers, the humblest of all, but the most exemplary: Pedro Amador, the one in charge of political prisoners, whose democratic behavior is impressive.

You don’t have to be naive. And I am not, at least deliberately. Free is an angry cat, in a closed box. That if we help him get it out, he’ll scratch us. Like a frightened cat, he will see all of us as enemies, members of the dictatorship, disqualified even from ever seeing him in the eye again.

The prudent thing is to let the cat urinate in its anxieties. But something has to be done. Because letting him pee in the box can do us irreparable damage and plunge us into the abyss in an irretrievable fall. Because Libre’s drift towards rural and ranching authoritarianism is dangerous for democracy and development. Making its members believe that they are not the owners of our lives; that they cannot manipulate the colonels of the Armed Forces to say stupid things, terrorize businessmen and send journalists running, under the barking of Natalie Roque. Defending Libre from his authoritarian forces is a task in favor of democracy and the well-being of Hondurans. What to do, even if it scratches us; or the cat urinates on us.

