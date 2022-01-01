countless possibilities to make you appreciate – Time





Blackbeard’s 2022 horoscope for the sign of Sagittarius. Director of the new year, Jupiter projects events that highlight your strength of character and the naturalness with which you make your way through life. You are distinguished by the stroke of genius followed by the happily winning move. But in addition to the flicker of intuition, rationality will not be lacking, which can serve you both concretely and in your broader speculations, including philosophical and moral ones.

Sagittarius and love

It is a year where love will rhyme clearly, in, out and around you. You need to reflect and understand, answers, but what a jumble! When and if you don’t know where to go, listen. The crucial dilemmas, family problems and uncertainties that will make you contradictory in your behavior in the first part of the year will keep you going through ups and downs. You will dissolve them starting from May, the month that inaugurates a long period of vivacity and dynamism. Tired of traveling below deck, of saying yes and thinking no, with determination and pragmatism you will put an end to ambiguous stories, I wish but I cannot, and you will work to ensure that the relationship resumes traveling at cruising speed in the blue seas of love towards its destination desired. The passage of Jupiter into Aries will provide you with the fuel, that is, the self-confidence to make the right choice.

Sagittarius and work

Review the objectives and needs based on the work and personal changes taking place: this could describe the style of the year, especially in its first part. Personal motivations will also influence, or rather, the temporary lack of enthusiasm and interest in what you do. For a dynamic nature like yours, always in search of emancipation, who wants to go far, routine work can be a torment. Even more so if not adequately paid, if there is not a challenge to take up, something new to learn every day or a problem to solve. In short, the time spent on sweaty papers will seem wasted and your natural optimism will lose a few strokes. Until May, a somewhat treacherous period, to be crossed with the utmost clarity and awareness, avoiding choices dictated by the feeling that the glass is hopelessly half empty. Choices that you can evaluate starting from the summer, when you have clearer ideas and to move will not be intolerance or fantasies without rhyme or reason, but the clear vision of what you really want. Courage is one of your outstanding qualities and it is the resource that will lead you to the turning point, to the transformation. The aspiration to the best is the cardinal principle of evolution and the call to “follow virtue and knowledge” is too strong for you to remain unheard.

January – Start smiling on the New Year stage, having Mars as your trusted companion. You have a beautiful psychophysical energy and a great passionate drive.

February – Saturn helps you to moderate the expenses that a sulky Jupiter might induce you. Instead, you are thrifty in the sentimental field, but here try to do more.

March – On the social wave you communicate with anyone you come across. Mars and Venus make you seductive and witty. But be careful not to invade the territory of others too much.

April – A very bright Sun makes your warm generosity shine. Anyone who wants to take advantage of it? You know how to put it in its place immediately with your kindness and without breaking down.

May – A very favorable month for you. Both Jupiter and Venus return to kiss you with their positive influences. You let yourself go to the emotions with a pinch of romance.

June – As confident as you are now you certainly never felt. Majestic Mars and Jupiter infuse you with such mastery of your means that you would climb a mountain!

July – Jupiter softens the too daring tones and pushes you to obtain more and more niches of placid relaxation. Stable affections are your safe haven ever.

August – In the heart of summer, the passion you can’t resist beats. Mars and Venus invite you to abandon yourself to the fulfillment of the senses. And you let yourself be convinced!

September – It costs you a little to get used to the usual pace of work. Mercury supports you and you do not lack an impeccable organization of time and relationships with colleagues.

October – Beneficial Saturn helps you to minimize some minor discrepancies that occur in the social environment. Your peaceful nature wants harmony always and in any case.

November – Will you be able to keep the hedonistic and pleasure-seeking nature in check? Jupiter is sulking with you again, so you will have to make an effort to control the pleasures of good food.

December – Venus and Mercury launch you into the social and worldly field on the eve of the holidays. But beware of any gaffes that a mischievous Mars can lead you to commit.