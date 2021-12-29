News

Countries that are (or will become) Bitcoin hubs – idealista / news

In 2021, bitcoin has become increasingly important also at the national currency level. From El Salvador which has made digital currency its national currency to Brazil, which could soon follow in its wake, here are the states that are candidates to become Bitcoin hubs in 2022.

El Salvador

From 7 September 2021 the Bitcoin is the state currency in El Salvador. Each service is payable in virtual currency and new technologies will soon be created to “undermine” them in quantity.

San Salvador / Wikimedia Commons

San Salvador / Wikimedia Commons

Brazil

The South American state, which has over 200 million inhabitants, could soon follow in the footsteps of El Salvador and massively adopt Bitcoin. At the moment a bill on the matter is under consideration in Parliament.

Sao Paulo / Pixabay

St. Paul / Pixabay

Kazakhstan

After China’s veto, Bitcoin mining moved to Kazakhstan, given the low cost of energy. The government is considering limiting illegal mining by introducing certain taxes.

Nur Sultan / Wikimedia Commons

Nur Sultan / Wikimedia Commons

Miami and New York

In the US, the East Coast sees two cities that are candidates to become the Bitcoin outposts of the United States. In Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez has agreed to receive his salary in Bitocoin, but New York Mayor Eric Adams is also ready to do the same and nominate the city as America’s first virtual currency hub.

Miami / Flickr - Mustang Joe

You love me / Flickr – Mustang Joe

Dubai

The capital of the Arab Emirates has always been a free port; the Dubai World Trace Center Authority has already signed an agreement to promote crypto-currency assets.

Dubai / Pixabay

Dubai / Pixabay

