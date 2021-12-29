Countries that are (or will become) Bitcoin hubs – idealista / news
In 2021, bitcoin has become increasingly important also at the national currency level. From El Salvador which has made digital currency its national currency to Brazil, which could soon follow in its wake, here are the states that are candidates to become Bitcoin hubs in 2022.
El Salvador
From 7 September 2021 the Bitcoin is the state currency in El Salvador. Each service is payable in virtual currency and new technologies will soon be created to “undermine” them in quantity.
Brazil
The South American state, which has over 200 million inhabitants, could soon follow in the footsteps of El Salvador and massively adopt Bitcoin. At the moment a bill on the matter is under consideration in Parliament.
Kazakhstan
After China’s veto, Bitcoin mining moved to Kazakhstan, given the low cost of energy. The government is considering limiting illegal mining by introducing certain taxes.
Miami and New York
In the US, the East Coast sees two cities that are candidates to become the Bitcoin outposts of the United States. In Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez has agreed to receive his salary in Bitocoin, but New York Mayor Eric Adams is also ready to do the same and nominate the city as America’s first virtual currency hub.
Dubai
The capital of the Arab Emirates has always been a free port; the Dubai World Trace Center Authority has already signed an agreement to promote crypto-currency assets.