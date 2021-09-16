Countries where Bitcoin is legal and illegal – Turin Today

Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, ushering in a new era of cryptocurrencies . Bitcoin is not issued, approved or regulated by any central bank. It is created through a computer generated process known as mining. In addition to being an unrelated cryptocurrency to any government, bitcoin is a system from payment

peer to peer so long as Not exists in form physics. As such, it offers a convenient way to conduct cross-border transactions with no exchange rate fees. While bitcoin appears at first glance to be a well-established virtual currency system, there there are still uniform international laws governing bitcoin. In this article we see which countries have regulated Bitcoin and which, instead, prohibit it.

Countries that say yes to Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be used anonymously to conduct transactions between any account holder, anywhere and anytime around the world, which makes it attractive to criminals and terrorist organizations. These characters can use bitcoins to buy or sell illegal goods such as drugs or weapons. However, this trend has changed lately, as criminals are turning away from bitcoin for fear of being tracked.

Most countries have not clearly determined the legality of bitcoin, preferring instead to take a wait-and-see approach. Some countries have indirectly consented to the legal use of bitcoin by implementing regulatory oversight. However, as of June 2021, El Salvador And the only one country that recognizes Bitcoin like currency to course legal.

The United States

The United States they have adopted one generally positive position against bitcoin. Prominent companies like Microsoft, Subway, and Overstock (OSTK) welcome payment in bitcoin. Bitcoin has been defined not as a currency, but as a monetary services business. This places it under the Bank Secrecy Act , which requires exchanges and payment processors to adhere to certain responsibilities such as reporting, recording and record keeping.

Canada

Like the United States, the Canada keeps a generally favorable position to bitcoins, while ensuring that cryptocurrency is not used for money laundering. There Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) considers Bitcoin as a commodity. This means that bitcoin transactions are seen as barter transactions and the income generated is treated as business income.

Australia

Similar to Canada, theAustralia does not consider bitcoin neither money nor a foreign currency, with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) which considers it a good for tax purposes capital gains.

European Union

On 22 October 2015, the European Court of Justice ruled that the purchase and sale of currencies digital And considered a supply from services And that this And free from the tax on value added (VAT) in all member states of the European Union (EU) . Additionally, some individual EU countries have also developed their own bitcoin positions.

El Salvador

El Salvador is the only country in the world a allow bitcoin as a current currency legal. In June 2021, the country’s Congress approved a proposal by President Nayib Bukele to formally adopt bitcoin as a form of payment.

Countries that say no to Bitcoin

Although bitcoin is welcomed in many parts of the world, some countries are cautious due to its volatility, decentralized nature, perceived threat to current monetary systems, and links to illicit activities such as drug trafficking or money laundering. Some nations have completely banned the digital currency, while others have sought to cut off any support from the banking and financial system essential to its trade and use.

here are the Villages that forbid use from Bitcoin: China, Russia, Vietnam, Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador.