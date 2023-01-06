Health

Countries will participate in 36 world congress of internal medicine

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 59 1 minute read

Countries will participate in 36 world congress of internal medicine

The Dominican Republic will be the stage where the 36th World Congress of Medicine internal where specialists from various countries will participate.

Among the countries that will participate in the scientific event are Argentina, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, Ecuador, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru.

This congress organized by the Society of Internal Medicine of the Dominican Republic will be held from February 5 to 9, 2023at the International Convention Center Punta Cana and its Hard Rock Punta hotel.

This scientific activity aims at integrated updating and professionalization of internists, promote national certification, detect priorities and objectives of each country in order to act more efficiently.

likewise share innovation and new paradigmsto promote collaborative exchange between scientists from various continents and promote specialization among young internists.

This important event has the organization and logistics of the renowned professional congress company Caribbean links. For more information contact the email [email protected] and/or to [email protected] Also to the number 809-565-3500.

Avatar


Source link
Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

The Ministry of Health also stabilizes its own doctors

4 days ago

Castilla y León will launch its Personalized Precision Medicine Plan in spring

2 hours ago

La Jornada – IMSS provided 11 million consultations in the eastern zone of Edomex

5 days ago

Learn about warning symptoms for the possible development of cancer

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button