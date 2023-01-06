Countries will participate in 36 world congress of internal medicine

The Dominican Republic will be the stage where the 36th World Congress of Medicine internal where specialists from various countries will participate.

Among the countries that will participate in the scientific event are Argentina, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, Ecuador, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uruguay and Peru.

This congress organized by the Society of Internal Medicine of the Dominican Republic will be held from February 5 to 9, 2023at the International Convention Center Punta Cana and its Hard Rock Punta hotel.

This scientific activity aims at integrated updating and professionalization of internists, promote national certification, detect priorities and objectives of each country in order to act more efficiently.

likewise share innovation and new paradigmsto promote collaborative exchange between scientists from various continents and promote specialization among young internists.

This important event has the organization and logistics of the renowned professional congress company Caribbean links. For more information contact the email [email protected] and/or to [email protected] Also to the number 809-565-3500.