Countries without covid restrictions where Colombians can travel – Travel – Life

The pandemic has complicated the tourism sector worldwide and has increased the requirements demanded of travelers to be able to go from one place to another. PCR or antigen tests and a complete schedule of vaccinations are the most common requirements currently demanded. However, there are countries that have maintained a low level of requirements and restrictions and to which Colombians can travel.

According to the Kayak monitor, the online travel agency, as of today, March 27, 2022, there are 25 countries to which Colombians can go without any restrictions.

Among them are: Aruba, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Denmark, El Salvador, Slovenia, Gabon, Gibraltar, Holland, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Norway, Curaçao, United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, Romania and Switzerland.

Kayak also highlights that there are also another 158 countries where “the borders are open to those travelers who have the complete vaccination schedule, or who provide a negative result of a PCR or COVID-19 antigen test or who undergo a quarantine upon arrival.

Some of them are, for example, the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Brazil, Argentina and Peru, which are among the favorite destinations of Colombian travelers.

Finally, the agency highlights that there are still 43 countries around the world where the borders remain totally closed for Colombians and citizens of other countries, and only “citizens, residents returning home or people in other special circumstances can enter.” .

These include China, Japan, Arbaijan and Sweden, among others.

