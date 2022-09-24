Country medical center signs agreement with Italian university

The Centers of Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT) signed an agreement with the University of Bologna in Italy, in order to develop joint projects for the training of specialists and strengthen collaboration in everything related to cardiovascular surgery.

Likewise, carry out the exchange of researchers, academic staff, joint research and publications, workshops, seminars and symposiums on topics of common interest.

As Cedimat explained in a press release, the university is one of the greatest centers of excellence in the Italian and European academic-health system. This includes the Departments of Medical and Surgical Sciences; Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine and Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences of the School of Medicine.

The University of Bologna has a hospital dedicated to cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, which is among the most prestigious in the world, where each year more than a thousand people undergo major cardiac operations and is the oldest in the world, said Jorge Marte , Medical Director of CEDIMAT.

“It is our intention in the near future to expand the scope of this and other possible agreements to the practice of multiple specialties, recognizing the important contribution that these actions entail for medical education, and of course, for our country,” said Marte. .

The CEDIMAT Cardiovascular Center has the most advanced health technology, constantly updated, and a highly qualified national and international medical staff. With a six-story building dedicated entirely to heart care.

The agreement, managed by the Dominican Embassy in Rome, was signed in that city, in the Press Room of the Chamber of Deputies, by the dean of the Department of Experimental, Diagnostic and Specialized Medicine of the University, Gianandrea Pasquinelli, and the director CEDIMAT physician, Dr. Jorge Marte, Báez, who was accompanied by the Director of the Cardiovascular Center, Dr. César Herrera, and the Sales and Marketing Manager, Jesús Saavedra.