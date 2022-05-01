Country music star Naomi Judd dies | Others

Naomi Judd, of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76 years old.

Her daughters announced the Kentucky-born singer’s death in written statements on Saturday.

“Today we live a tragedy as sisters. We have lost our beautiful mother to mental illness,” the statement read. “We are devastated. We navigate deep pain and know that just as we loved her, she was loved by her audience. We are in uncharted territory.”

In a statement signed on behalf of her husband and fellow singer Larry Strickland, it was stated that Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, she indicated that no further details about her death will be released and she asked for privacy in the family’s mourning.

The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and had just announced a tour starting in the fall, their first tour together in more than a decade. They also made a return to award ceremonies when they performed at the CMT Music Awards this month.

“I’m honored to have witnessed ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ just a few weeks ago,” country singer Maren Morris tweeted on Saturday.

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” singer Travis Tritt posted on Twitter, noting that he had worked with Judd several times both on television and on stage.

The mother-daughter singers had 14 number one songs over a career that spanned nearly three decades. After rising to the top of country music, they retired in 1991 after doctors diagnosed Naomi Judd with hepatitis. Wynonna continued her career as a solo artist.