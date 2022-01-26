Country remains without internet, the fault of Minecraft hackers

We’ve sometimes told you about hacker attacks that knocked out the servers of a specific game but what happened at this Minecraft tournament wasn’t really predictable.

The story comes from the Principality of Andorra, a microscopic state that is perched on the Pyrenees on the border between France and Spain and which has only one internet network operator. Manager who had to launch a communication through Twitter to warn users, even if we struggle to imagine that with the network down, someone could see the message in real time, that due to a DDoS attack, the whole network was suffering interference and users were finding it difficult to connect. Nothing strange except that the attack was intended to disrupt a tournament that was to take place last weekend.

Probable target of the attack the Team Andorra of an event Twitch named SquidCraft Games but if the reasons for the attack are not yet known, the consequences are clear: the whole principality of Andorra remained for over 2 hours with the internet in fits and starts.

Total blackout due to Minecraft hackers

This whole story starts with the SquidCraft Games, a Twitch event that has been advertised for some time and with a large representation of streamers residing in the principality of Andorra. The Twitch event obviously had to be, and in part was, one of the most transmitted and of the most viewed on the platform arriving however, despite the problems of some participants, to totalize over a million views on the second day.

The purpose of the attack was to prevent the Andorran Streamers from participating and trying to take the i one hundred thousand dollars up for grabs for this event. A rather tempting win. Clearly the investigation has started because the DDoS attack actually did not just hit the handful of Andorian streamers but the whole principality of Andorra causing a total blackout with consequent unpredictable disservices. We could imagine that the authors of this hacker attack have decided to hit the players of the Principality of Andorra of Minecraft because they may have been excluded from the tournament in favor of this group.

In any case, this is a story that should turn into a wake-up call on how companies that deal with telecommunications now need to start predicting even the unpredictable.