Country resumes negotiations to export products that had been restricted to Europe and the US

The Minister of Industry and Commerce, Víctor -Ito-Bisonó, announced that the The Dominican Republic resumed negotiations with the health agencies of the European Commission and the European Union to resume exports of composite products for human consumption of animal origin to said markets, which had subsequently been restricted.

Similarly, it was stated that work is being done to resume certification, by the United States government, for the export of meat products to said markets.

The official explained that this Ministry has also managed, with cooperation agencies, technical assistance to solve cross-contamination in harvest areas where rice and cocoa productions adjoin and began some pilot projects together with the Ministry of Agriculture, producers and exporters of organic cocoa to geolocate the plantations of this agricultural sector.

Speaking at the XXIII National Meeting of Leaders of the Agricultural Sector of the Incorporated Dominican Agricultural Board (JAD), which takes place in the assembly hall of the Meliá Caribe hotel for three days on the Bavarian coast, Bisonó highlighted the inter-institutional coordination, the transparency, digital transformation and innovation that the current government is betting on for the future of our country.

He also added that these actions seek to strengthen the national and international trade of agro-industrial products As the; cocoa, eggplant, peppers, green beans, bananas, pineapple, avocado, and organic in general and said that they work hand in hand with other State agencies, such as the Ministry of Agriculture, with whom they have implemented measures that have managed to reduce notifications shipments of Dominican products at the ports of entry to the European Union for sanitary and phytosanitary reasons.

Support

The official announced that the authorities, with the support of the president Luis Abinader will continue working, to promote the growth and development of this sector which, as I have said on other occasions, is synonymous with quality and pride for all Dominicans and indicated that all these actions were the result of our visit to Brussels, where for more For a decade there had been no personal contact between the authorities and the Ministry.

He added that in the role of policy designers, we promote the analysis of the demands of producers at the local level in an attempt to guide them towards where the best technological and market opportunities are located, they want to take advantage of the one that the Dominican Republic has a total of 2.6 million hectares of land dedicated to agricultural and forestry activities and about 20% of it is used to promote a diversity of crops.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce maintained that the Dominican agribusiness sector provides the 2.4% of total national exports, which indicates that, for every 100 dollars exported, agribusiness is generating 2.4 dollars, making agriculture the most important sector in terms of domestic consumption and the second in terms of export earnings.

Bisonó recalled that by the year 2021, we occupied the No.11 position as a supplier of exports from Latin America and the Caribbean, with a total amount exported of US$ 11,831.53 million, thus monopolizing 1% of the region’s exports and the potential to lead the production and export of surplus food to supply the world.

When expounding on the theme: “Innovation and Technology in Sustainable Food Production; Cases in the Dominican Republic”, the official emphasized that innovation is a concept that has been gaining a lot of relevance.

“The line of agribusiness is not alien to this reality, from which they do not escape; Latin America and the Caribbean, because innovation has been an essential element for the development of more competitive and sustainable economies, capable of generating greater well-being for the entire society”, said Bisonó.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce considered that the export segment must take into account the measures related to the health of consumers that deepen and broaden the requirements for entry to the markets of developed countries, such as the European Union and the United States, and that , the use of manufacturing techniques, machinery or tools that add value to production and give innovative results, is an essential action to stay in the agro-industrial market.

The process

In this line to continue producing and exporting quality Dominican products to increasingly demanding markets, the current government headed by President Luis Abinader has taken solid steps to accelerate the economy and raise the levels of productivity and national competitiveness, in order to continue improving people’s quality of life, aligned with a robust plan to transform traditional agribusiness towards a digital and sophisticated transformation.

He explained that the new post-pandemic normality has accelerated the digitization of many business and services, encouraging agro-industrial companies to introduce technology in their activities that contribute to the productive development of the sector and allows them to adapt agricultural operations to current demands, which are promoted and stimulated by MICM.

tobacco

Bisonó cited the plan for the relaunch of the tobacco industry: a public-private synergy that has resulted in memorable figures that fill us with pride, closing tobacco exports in 2021 with an all-time high of US$1,236 million dollars.

He explained that for this reason the planting program has been expanded in different areas of the country such as in the south, which includes Azua and Las Matas de Farfán. In addition, an adequate crop planning was developed, accompanied by an incentive program such as free land preparation, opening of wells and cleaning of irrigation canals.

He also pointed out that; during the first semester of this year we have also had a favorable behavior and there have been exported more than US$726 million dollars.

He maintained that these actions fill us with pride and we can officially say that the fruit of the work of men and women who passionately caress the land and turn tobacco into a star product is already cultural heritage of the Dominican Republicin accordance with Law No.341-22.