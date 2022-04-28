Country will increase cruise ports to six

With the purpose of increasing the arrival of cruise ships in Dominican ports, as well as new shipping companies to the Dominican Republic, the Dominican Port Authority (APORDOM) participates in the Seatrade Cruise Global international fair that takes place in Miami.

The Caribbean delegation, headed by the executive director of APORDOM, Jean Luis Rodríguez, has held meetings with the main agents of the cruise sector, with the aim of promoting the Government’s interest in going from three to six terminals for the reception of ships of cruise ships

“We have had a great boom in terms of cruises and we intend to continue expanding, we are talking about the fact that we have a projection of going from three to six terminals, and that is what we are promoting in this important fair; Cases like Cabo Rojo in Pedernales, with the new terminal, Barahona; a province where it has always been dreamed of receiving cruise ships and we are already working on a plan, as well as in Samaná and Arroyo Barril, which will be carried out through Public-Private Partnerships,” said the public servant.

Among the topics in this fair are the potential of the Dominican ports for cruise ships, the search for new investors, new strategies to attract cruise ships, as well as maintaining a participation of the local productive sectors (artisans, agricultural, and commercial) within the industry. of cruise ships The four-day event focuses on “The Future of Cruises” with major cruise lines, ports, destinations and travel service providers.