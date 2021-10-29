Country you go #metoo you find

This article is published in issue 44 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until November 2, 2021

Lhe question is becoming (geo) political. Now the cases of #metoo I’m everywhere; in Germany the editor of the newspaper Bild he resigned because he was accused of making a career only for employees who lent themselves to his offers. In China the #metoo is called #WoYeShi and the most striking case is that of the presenter of the CCTV state TV, Zhu Jun, accused of harassment. In France there is the #metoo of the models, with Carla Bruni who supported her friend and colleague Carré Otis in the complaint for harassment of Gérald Marie, in the eighties and nineties powerful head of the Elite agency. In Great Britain it is not known what will become of Prince Andrew.

In conclusion, now there is no country that can be saved, but in each one there are particular ideas and sensibilities: in China the complainant, Zhou Xiaoxuan, was silenced by state-controlled social media. In Germany, the group that publishes the Bild, and which is expanding into the United States, said it “will not export its work culture to that country.” And see a little. However, it is clear, Country you are going #metoo you find. And in Italy? In recent days, Johnny Depp, who in America is committed to defending himself from allegations of violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, has made his crowd.

In Italy it seems that the #metoo if there was no one did, the directors involved were promptly rehabilitated with many excuses. We quickly moved on: but we will be further ahead or further behind the others, with ours #metoo quick and painless Mediterranean? (Or, as some argue, Italy is the country where the #metoo come to die?).

