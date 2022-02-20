County Court Adjusts Measures Against Coronavirus | Forward Valley

EL CENTRO — Given the decrease in active cases of coronavirus in the Imperial Valley and after the lifting of some of the restrictions imposed by the Imperial County Department of Public Health, the Superior Court decided to adjust its policies to combat the pandemic.

According to the judicial authorities of the Imperial Valley, since last Wednesday, February 16, workers and visitors to the court are not required to wear face masks or practice social distancing.

The authorities suggested that those who come to the facilities make appointments for civil cases as well as for other purposes, although these are not necessary or mandatory.

The court urged those who visit its facilities to wear a face mask inside the building, although it is no longer a requirement to enter the place.

The Superior Court has offices both in the center and in the city of Brawley.

According to the authorities, people who have not been vaccinated must wear a face mask when they are inside the facilities.

The court did not clarify whether visitors will be required to show their vaccination certificate to enter without a mask.

Authorities added that non-confidential cases can be viewed remotely through the court’s Internet portal.

Visitors must continue to follow the protocol that includes the use of sanitizing gel, cleaning of the facilities, monitoring of visitors and other measures that have been implemented in order to prevent the spread of SARS-Cov-2.

On January 7, the court decided to restrict entry to its facilities due to the increase in active cases in the region.

Only attorneys, clerks, witnesses, jurors, and certain legally authorized family members or friends of defendants or victims were permitted to enter Superior Court buildings.

On the other hand, given the impact of the coronavirus among employees of the District Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office, the representatives of both agencies asked the presiding judge to carry out the trials remotely.

Even the Imperial County supervisors sent a letter to the local judicial authorities to support the request to hold remote hearings.

After the first waves of the pandemic, the High Court had remained closed until restrictions were partially lifted in May last year in order to hold in-person court hearings.