County Plans to Test Wastewater for Traces of COVID-19

Montgomery County officials will soon be testing their wastewater for indications of COVID-19, as part of a six-month pilot program.

The county received a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control to measure traces of the disease as another way to see if there is an increase in cases.

The CDC recently recommended that contact tracing efforts be minimized. The sewage program is an attempt to continue to monitor the county’s COVID numbers, according to Mary Anderson, a spokeswoman for the county Department of Health and Human Services. “We’re not doing as much contact tracing,” she said. The pilot program should begin in June, once specific sites and contracts with the University of Maryland are finalized. The university, along with a lab it uses, will help the county analyze the samples.

WSSC Water, the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, will participate in site selection and sample provision. According to a WSSC spokesperson, the commission previously provided wastewater samples for Howard University and continues to provide samples to the University of Maryland. If the samples determine that there is an increase in cases, “it gives us an opportunity for additional outreach,” Anderson said. “It will give us information that can give us advance notice that things are speeding up.” The pilot program will continue if it’s worth it, she added.