Coup of January for Juventus, super exchange with Lazio

Juventus is working on the transfer market strike in view of January, a possible super exchange with Lotito’s Lazio

Street Arthur for Luis Alberto. The choice of Juventus fans comes through a survey by Calciomercato.it on Telegram. Not even Max’s arrival on the bench Merry it was used by the Brazilian midfielder to improve his performance at Juventus, who in view of the January transfer market is evaluating the sale.

In a few weeks, therefore, no news on the future of the player born in 1996 exchanged with is excluded Pjanic in the summer of 2020. In fact, there is no shortage of contenders in the best European tournaments. Besides Seville, Rome, Lazio And Newcastle, for Arthur there would also be the liking of PSG from Leonardo. There Juventusfor its part, it could use it as a pawn of exchange to reach other important objectives.

Transfer market Juventus and Lazio, the fans have decided: exchange between Arthur and Luis Alberto

The question chosen by is clear Calciomercato.it on Telegram: “Arthur away from Juventus in January: what would be the best exchange for the bianconeri?”.

60% of the voters in the poll chose Luis Alberto from the Lazio, which passed Tanguy Ndombele of the Tottenham, which stopped at only 18%. More distant Bennacer of the Milan (12%) and Lucas Digne ofEverton (5%). Another minority (5%) opted instead for other profiles on the Italian or international scene.

The message to Juventus was then sent. Now it will be up to the management led by Lambs the final decision on the goodness of the possible negotiation for the exchange between Arthur and Luis Alberto.