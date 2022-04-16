Couple keep COVID-19 at bay for more than 2 years and go on a cruise

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – A South Florida couple is back home from a cruise vacation and they’re issuing a warning. They said they were surprised when they found themselves in the middle of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Still, there’s no official news from Celebrity Cruise Lines, which is why the couple wanted to share their story with Local 10 News.

“We’ve been COVID-free for 2 1/2 years and we were very cautious about it,” said Ray Rinaldi, who went on a cruise with his wife, Linda. “I went on this cruise thinking we wouldn’t catch it. I am vaccinated, I am doubly reinforced,” Linda said.

They boarded a 12-day Southern Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Equinox and it was everything they wanted it to be. Until it wasn’t. Halfway through their luxury voyage, they heard from the ship’s captain.

“He said, we have 23 cases of COVID. The next day he said we had 33 COVID cases,” Ray Rinaldi said.

The couple got tested and found they had contracted COVID-19.

“The nurse that morning told me there were over 100 cases,” Ray recalled.

They were moved from a room with a balcony view to quarantine rooms for seven days, a long way from their luxurious accommodations.

“The first room they put me in for quarantine didn’t have a door that locked the hallway. That was a big concern for me,” Linda said.

“I wonder how you can get COVID-19 on a ship that is supposed to be 100% vaccinated,” Ray stressed.

Now back home, they are isolated and still recovering.

The couple say the vacation was both a nightmare and a reality check.

We asked them, “What does that tell you about the state of the pandemic we are in?”

“I don’t think it’s over. And now I’m starting to think it’s never going to end. I think browsing is as safe as they can be. No one can control COVID-19,” Linda acknowledged.

The cruise line’s COVID-19 policy states: “All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated.”

We’ve reached out to Celebrity for comment on the story and are still awaiting their response to Local 10 News.

The Rinaldis are back home and still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.