Couple misses Coldplay concert in NL: they forgot their tickets

The visit of the British band of Coldplay to Mexico caused a great impact among his followers, even causing some will move from the city to witness his concert this Friday in Monterrey; however, in this situation, the story of a couple from CDMX emerged what did you see frustrated his intention to attend the event because they forgot their tickets!

The story went viral thanks to a user of TikTok called Miriambg0, recounted the entire chain of misfortunes that he experienced with his partner to not be able to get to the concert.

turns out the couple intended to take their flight early this Friday from CDMX to Monterreythis in order to be installed at night in the BBVA Stadium To enjoy Coldplay; however, upon arrival at the airport in the capital, they realized that They did not have the tickets with them to enter the event..

The tickets were sent to them, but they arrived late, because they were no longer allowed to board the flight; there, a new attempt came, they bought a flight for later to Monterreybut to his misfortune this one had a series of delays that prevented them from taking it on time and thereby missing the concert of your favorite band.

“We’ve never missed a flight, we’ve never forgotten tickets. This is the first time we travel to another city for a concert and it has been a very bad experience.

“Perhaps it was our mistake, our fault, our carelessness, not having kept the tickets, but in truth they sent us the tickets to the airport, we picked them up fine, no problem, we entered the airport fine and we couldn’t board”, he reported on his social network.

