Couple of Cardano al Campo calls the Carabinieri for a harassing neighbor but ends up in handcuffs





They call the Carabinieri to report a tenant of the condominium who disturbs but they are arrested for resisting a public official. There were moments of confusion those experienced last night in a condominium in Cardano al Campo where a couple, husband and wife substantially uncensored, they ended up in their cells for one night after they had called the military to report a neighbor who was disturbing.

The couple stood in the stairs of the building where the mother of one of the two lives, about 50 meters from their home, intervened at the request of the elderly woman, frightened by the neighbor who kept knocking insistently on her door. The two started screaming on the landing at the harassing neighbor but he had barricaded himself in the house.

Upon their arrival, the military tried to restore calm and reconstruct the story but the couple’s woman started kicking and spitting them. Faced with the fury of the lady the military has nothing left to do but try to stop her but at that point Her husband got in the way too. Between shoving, yelling, insults and kicks the two were both taken to the barracks while one of the 4 carabinieri intervened 6 days of prognosis for a violent kick in the abdomen were reported.





Both were tried this morning, Tuesday, in court in Busto Arsizio with a very direct procedure. The arrest was validated.



