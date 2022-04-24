Couples diet, they lost 80 kg by eating this way!

The couple’s diet is an optimal solution to lose weight and say goodbye to demotivation: a moving story is proof of this.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES TODAY:

With spring in full swing, the countdown to the costume fitting. Many have lined up so as not to be caught unprepared, thus being able to count on an optimal physical shape, to show off a screaming body on the beach.

But getting rid of excess pounds is not only important for an aesthetic question, but above all for health: being overweight involves criticality for the body in general, exposing it to pathologies, as well as compromising longevity.

To succeed in the goal of carrying on the diet, in which the constancy is a determining factor, doing things together can help. Proof of this are two lovers who documented their journey on social networks couple diet.

Couples diet: the touching story

A couple joined forces and led a journey together regain physical shapesaying goodbye to obesity problems forever.

The 42 year old Jhon Clark and the 37-year-old Charlotte Deniz they shed 80 kg together, getting back in great shape.

Over 100 kg, they transformed their lifestyle starting from study. It all started with Clark who was fed up with his body and never finding clothes in stores, he felt the desire to reverse course. Having studied the nutrition sector in the books, she began the weight loss journey by preparing healthy and balanced meals, without however giving up on taste.

This also influenced his partner Charlotte who, like him, began to eat well, consistently.

In particular, supporting each other, they cut out one day a week, Sunday, to create as much dishes as possible for the following days: from salads, to vegetables, to oats, focusing on healthy and satiating foods. they have lost a lot of weight.

The times when eating and drinking were the main activities of their days have now vanished, thus leading them to a new life. Their story demonstrated how unity is strength and how to tackle a dietary path together increases the possibility of its optimal success.