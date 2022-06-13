Couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who started their romance with infidelity

It is common for a new love to come into your life in a surprising way when you are in a solid relationship. The connection with the other person makes you rethink if you really are with your soulmate or you should try it with someone else.

It has happened to many of the Hollywood stars that despite having a relationship as a couple They coincide with other personalities in different projects that make them lose their minds and leave everything for them.

That is why we wanted to make a count of the most famous couples in the middle who started their romance from an infidelity. Many of them prospered and others did not, in fact some ended up in the courts in strong legal disputes.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The couple of actors met on the recordings of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in 2005 and despite the fact that Brad Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston, he began an affair with his co-star.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2005 when he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

Photo: Instagram

After several years together, the couple married in 2014, but only two years later they separated. They currently maintain a legal dispute over the custody of their biological children.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

The couple began their relationship in 2004, some time after she had called off her marriage to Ben Affleck. It is speculated that at that time, Marc Anthony was married to the model Dayanara Torres, but that did not matter to conquer JLo, marry her and have two children. Seven years later they divorced.

JLo and Marc Anthony got married and have two children together

Photo: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

It is without a doubt one of our favorite couples today with 10 years of marriage and three children. However, when they began their romance, the actor was married to Scarlett Johansson, with whom he lasted only three years.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the strongest couples in Hollywood

Photo: Instagram

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp who recently starred in the trial of the year with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, began his affair with her when he was still married to model Vanessa Paradise.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorced due to strong differences

Photo: Instagram

The couple met in 2011. They got married in 2015 but their marriage did not work out and 15 months later they separated.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The couple of singers began their romance when they were both married. She with Gavin Rossdale and he with Miranda Lambert. After several years together, they married last year in a private ceremony.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married last year

Photo: Instagram

Gael Garcia and Natalie Portman

The Mexican actor and the actress, winner of an Oscar, were together for a year and ended after strong rumors of infidelity of the actor with the Argentine Dolores Fonzi, with whom he had two children Lázaro and Libertad. Finally their relationship did not work out. Now he is in a relationship with Fernanda Aragonés with whom he had a son.

Gael García and Natalie Portman separated due to strong rumors of infidelity

Photo: Instagram

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Apparently the couple began a relationship when Kevin Federline was engaged to actress Shar Jackson, who was pregnant with their second child.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline would have started their relationship despite having a partner

Photo: Instagram

Britney and her dancer got married on September 18, 2004 and separated three years later. As a result of this marriage, two sons were born, Sean Preston and Jayden.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

The NFL star began his affair with Gisele Bündchen when his former wife, Kathryn Bridget Moynahan, was pregnant.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen maintain a solid relationship

Photo: Instagram

Brady currently lives with the model, with whom he had two children and they form one of the strongest couples in entertainment.

Controversial couples in Mexico

In the Mexican show business there are some couples who began their romance amid rumors of infidelity and were also very mediatic, such is the case of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, Eduardo Santamarina and susana gonzalez; as well as Niurka Marcos and Bobby Larios, among others.