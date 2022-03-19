Couples of actors who fell in love making movies or series together

It still bothers us that Jennifer Aniston and Davis David Schwimmer have never been a couple in real life.
One of the most important aspects of a series or a movie is to make sure that the chemistry between the characters – especially between the lovers – is very good.
And since casting directors make sure to cast actors with great chemistry, and those actors spend months smooching on screen… it’s no wonder some of them develop a real, mutual attraction.
These are 11 couples from series and movies whose actors have admitted that they were attracted to their co-stars during filming!
1.
indomitable mind It not only launched the careers of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, but also that of Minnie Driver, who played Skylar, Damon’s character’s girlfriend.
Damon and Driver were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances. The two were very convincing as a couple and acted together in several intense scenes…and quickly became a couple in real life.
In fact, Driver said that she was “totally in love with Matt” when she filmed the scenes with him. They soon became a couple, and Damon told David Letterman that Driver had practically turned her world upside down.
two.
Back in the ’90s, the big TV couple everyone was talking about was Ross and Rachel from Friends.
The two had incredible chemistry and had a (pretty toxic) relationship throughout the series… Leading fans to wonder if the actors, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, had the same chemistry in real life.
Well, we had to wait until 2021, but the two of them finally admitted during the special meeting of friends who were attracted to each other during the filming of the series. Unfortunately, since they were always dating someone else, things didn’t go any further.
3.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves met when they starred in the action movie Speed: Maximum power in 1994.
The actors had so much chemistry that they also starred in the romantic movie together. The lake House and they formed a lifelong friendship that has been full of love, like when Sandra told Keanu that she had never tasted champagne with truffles, and a few days later he came to her house on his motorcycle to give her champagne and truffles .
Four.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most important couples in Hollywood for a decade. Where did they meet? During the filming of the action-romance movie Sr. and Mrs. Smith from 2005.
Although Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, rumors began to circulate that their apparent “chemistry on screen was turning into something more personal in real life.” Those rumors were denied, but then Pitt and Aniston announced their split while reshoots for the movie were still being filmed, Brangelina emerged.
Jolie would later say, “Because of the movie, we ended up doing all these crazy things together, and I think we found this weird friendship and collaboration that came out of nowhere. wait to go to work’… We just had a lot of joy working together. We kind of became a couple.”
5.
Another Hollywood couple that didn’t work out in the end was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
They met while filming Pearl Harborbut it was in Daredevil where they acted as a couple. The movie received very bad reviews, but I have to say that the scenes between Ben and Jen were very passionate.
Although Affleck and Garner made their relationship official until 2004, Affleck would later confess that they fell in love when they filmed Daredevil… Although Jennifer was married and Ben was Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend. Even though nothing happened between them back then, their chemistry was more than natural.
6.
After debuting as a singer, Mandy Moore began her acting career when she appeared alongside Shane West in the romantic movie A walk to Remember. Which obviously was not to the taste of the critics, but it won the affection of the young audience, especially thanks to the main couple and the performances of the actors.
West recently admitted: “We had chemistry. I think (Mandy and I) liked each other a little bit, but then we were there for each other in the most honest and pure way. This sounds so corny, but it’s true and weird.”
7.
One of the most memorable aspects of ER It was the fiery relationship between Carol and Doug, played by Julianna Margulies and George Clooney.
Discussing the chemistry between them, Margulies said, “You can’t do that if there’s no mutual attraction. And as far as George and I were concerned, it was very natural.”
However, they were never a couple in real life. Margulies said that, rather, he became her mentor and helped her feel safe on set. They also became friends forever. “He and I always joked that thank God nothing ever happened, because now we can stay friends for the rest of our lives,” Margulies said.
8.
He had barely graduated from drama school when Hugh Jackman landed his first job on the Australian miniseries Correlli. Where he played Kevin, a brain-damaged inmate, while Deborra-Lee Furness played his psychologist. “We had chemistry. And every time we did a scene together, it was amazing…In my career, I’ve never experienced that again.” something like that,” Jackman said of the time he worked with Furness.
Jackman liked Furness from the start, but it took him weeks to confess his feelings to her, as he thought it was “unprofessional and embarrassing” to be attracted to his “co-star”. He tried to ignore her for a week, when she asked him why she did that, he told her the truth and she told him that maybe she had feelings for him.
9.
We know that opinions about the quality of movies from twilight are divided, but Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, at least for us, were perfect as Edward and Bella.
In fact, Robert had a crush on Kristen since before they started shooting the movies, saying, “I knew before I met her that we would have chemistry,” to which Kristen agreed. In the end they were boyfriends for almost four years.
10.
Maybe it wasn’t a very intense movie relationship, but the truth is that Troy and Gabriella from High School Musical They were the perfect match for all the 2000s girls out there.
They were basically your typical young sweetheart, and their sweet and innocent chemistry stretched into 3 movies, during which the actors, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, were also real-life boyfriends.
Some time later, Vanessa Hudgens said that she remembered that she was very attracted to him when they met, and Zac said the same thing, saying that their relationship was love at first sight.
eleven.
And finally, Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce stole our hearts in Mare of Easttownbut the truth is that they had already worked together in the miniseries Mildred Pierce of 2011, where they were a couple.
When they met during the filming of the miniseries, Winslet confessed to Guy that he had become her childhood crush when she saw him in neighbors. “Look, I’ve been in love with you since I was 11 years old. And we have our birthdays on the same day, and I’ve known that since I was 11 years old too,” she told him.
Pearce (who was married at the time) was a little nervous about working with Kate, saying, “I’ve had a crush on her for many years. So suddenly there we were, naked together. It was weird working like that.” Their chemistry was evident on the series and earned them both Emmys.
Did any of these couples surprise you? Are there any examples of the opposite: co-stars who play couples in love, but hate each other in real life? Tell us in the comments!
This post was translated from English.