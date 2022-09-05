Entertainment

Couples of actors who had on-screen chemistry

A while back, we asked members of our BuzzFeed Community, “If there was an Academy Award for ‘Best On-Screen Chemistry in a Feature Film,’ which movie couples would DEFINITELY have taken home the golden statuette?” and their answers were so amazing that they gave rise to MORE incredible examples. So here are some other couples who want to thank the Academy:

1.

Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara in carol (2015)

two.

Keira Knightley and James McAvoy in Atonement (2007)

3.

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan in believe (2015)

Four.

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in The engaged princess (1987)

5.

Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner in in king and me (1956)

6.

Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson in Indecent Proposal (1993)

7.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

8.

Eva Mendes and Will Smith in hitch (2005)

9.

Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver in the trilogy of starwars.

10.

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in love tune (1993)

eleven.

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain (2005)

12.

Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

13.

Margot Robbie and Alexander Skarsgard in the legend of tarzan (2016)

14.

And finally, Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom in the series pirates of the caribbean.

