COUPLES OF THE MOMENT, the top of Q Magazine

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Until recently, this couple kept their relationship low-key, but in May 2021, during an interview, the rapper announced that he was in a relationship with the renowned singer, referring to her as “the love of my life.” They are currently living together and awaiting the arrival of their first child, who will surely be born this spring.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

They are the most acclaimed and famous couple in Spain, and in addition to having great success with their blockbuster films, they have won prestigious awards. At the upcoming Oscars 2022 ceremony, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem were nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. They became the only Hispanic couple to earn Academy Award nominations.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The wedding of the actress and the musician, who got engaged in September, is one of the most anticipated in 2022. Their relationship has been going on for more than five years and they have a daughter together, Rani Rose, 4 years old. Although their romance has been kept low-key, only on special occasions do the couple share the most affectionate and family moments with their followers.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

After her recent breakup with Jacob Elordi, the supermodel has given herself another chance at love, this time with another actor, Austin Butler, known for participating in countless television series. The model was also dating Vanessa Hudgens since 2011, with whom she decided to end her long romance at the end of 2020. The young couple has been seen very affectionate in Los Angeles.

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni

The romance of the actor and actress of Mexican nationality is going from strength to strength, which is why they have decided to share their romantic winter vacations in New York with their followers on Instagram, where according to strong rumors the interpreter of Luis Miguel in the series gave him the engagement ring to the beautiful soap opera star.

Rosalia and Rauw Alejandro

Another young Latin couple that is causing a stir are the Spanish singer and the urban musician. For a couple of years, Rauw had stated that he had a crush with the beautiful interpreter of “Con Altura”, and far from just seeing her as a platonic love, the Puerto Rican did everything possible to win her heart.

