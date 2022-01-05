World

couples think about having cats and dogs rather than having children

The Pontiff remarked on the value of adoption: “This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and paternity and motherhood”


“I hope that the institutions will always be ready to help in this sense of adoption, seriously monitoring but also simplifying the process necessary for the dream of many little ones who need a family, and of many spouses who wish to give themselves in love “, said the Pontiff.

Assuming that “it is not enough to give birth to a child to say that they are also fathers or mothers”, Pope Francis remarked the value of adoption. “This type of choice is among the highest forms of love and fatherhood and motherhood. How many children in the world are waiting for someone to take care of them! And how many spouses wish to be fathers and mothers but fail for biological reasons; or, while already having children, they want to share family affection with those who have been deprived of it “.

For the Pontiff “we live in an age of orphanage“,” our civilization is a little orphan, we feel this orphanhood “. The Pope then invoked the help of St. Joseph, the ‘putative father’ of Jesus,” to resolve the sense of orphanhood that hurts us so much today , it’s such a bad feeling. “


