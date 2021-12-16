Couples who broke up in 2021 (last 3 months): the list of creators

“Everyone’s breaking up!”: raise your hand if you have thought about it at least once in the last few months. In fact, from October to today, many couples have announced the end of their relationship on social networks. Psychology defines the phenomenon “The Winter Break effect”And explains this by arguing that people are more likely to change their sentimental situation in the colder periods of the year. In particular: those who are dissatisfied with their relationship would tend to break up before the holidays arrive to avoid the inconvenience of exchanging gifts or organizing something with a person who does not feel good anymore. So let’s see who has broken up in the last three months.

Among the couples who have ended the relationship there are three who have links with Stardust. There louder breaking it was undoubtedly that of Giulia Salemi and Er Gennaro, who for all were a very close-knit and indivisible couple. In addition to them, Laura De Fabrizio and Ramsk should also be back single, who have hinted that they have closed with Matteo and Giulia respectively.

About ended relationships that have thrown the fans into despair, we cannot fail to mention, the historical ones of Elena Sofia Picone and Luca Di Vera, (it lasted for three years) and Zoe Massenti and Danilo Nicolucci (who had already left previously, before getting back together) and that of the beautiful couple social Valeria Vedovatti and Jody Cecchetto.

In November we had to announce that they are single again Arianna Rinaldi, Rametta (who confirmed the breakup with Davide Staccone) and Federica Cecchin (who had found her first boyfriend). The same fate befell Grenbaud. Nothing to do also for Iris Didomenico and Matteo Macciocca. A few days ago the confirmation of the end of Favij’s relationship and of those of Giada Delle Fave and Kevin, Andrea Prezioso and Paola and Vivi Marcucci and Joshua (with lots of subsequent controversies) has arrived.

In world there are famous cases of couples breaking out like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew, or Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Looking atItalyFinally, Mambolosco and the singers of Amici Sissi and Albe are also back single.

What to say? Read this way, the list is truly impressive. We probably forgot some names. Perhaps some names do not appear, because the sentimental situation is shaky. One thing is certain: The Winter Break effect has hit Italian creators. No fear. Love does not end and new couples are ready to get excited and make us excited. Because after winter comes spring …