Couples who have secretly married in recent weeks

Getting married in secret is in fashion! Celebrity status has been one of the reasons why some personalities from the world of entertainment have chosen to get married in intimate ceremonies and with a small number of guests.

Events of this nature do not go unnoticed for long, as was the case with the Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Afflecka couple who said “yes” in a small ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16.

In less than 24 hours the fourth marriage of the “Bronx Diva” with the actor headed the main headlines and unlike his first weddingwhere there were 300 guests, in this one there was only his mother, Emme and Seraphina (one of Ben’s daughters).

This has not been the only couple that has opted for a discreet marriage in the last weeks, Kirsten DunstMary Jane in “Spiderman”, and Jesse Plemons they secretly married on July 8, after six years of relationship and two children.

A year ago, Dunst told the “Los Angeles Times” that she did not want to get married while pregnant because if they had a party she wanted to have fun, so the idea of ​​the marriage was postponed due to her second pregnancy and the pandemic.

The report of the secret wedding, held at the GoldenEye hotel in Jamaica, was an event that no one expected and was confirmed by Dunst’s representative, without revealing further details.

Another couple who married intimately was John Cena Y Shay Shariatzadehin 2020, however, on July 15, the couple said “yes, I do” for the second time in a ceremony held in Vancouver, Canada, attended by guests who were not at the first celebration.’

One of the most notorious unions in the last week was that of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck, it was intimate, with a tiny number of guests and very cheap.

The most recent international media report states that the protagonist of “Lady’s Gambit”, Anya Taylor-Joyand the musician Malcolm McRae They were married in a discreet ceremony before a court in the United States.

No further details of the marriage have been revealed, but it is presumed that the partner married in a hurry because they wanted to become husband and wife before the actress had to travel to Australia, where the sequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” is being shot.

As recently as July 19, Taylor-Joy was seen wearing a huge ring commitment on the ring finger of the left hand and next to it was an asymmetrical band, presumably a wedding band.

These unions are just a tiny portion of the secret marriages that have taken place in Hollywoodthe list is extensive, therefore, we will mention a few more:

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz (2011), Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (2018), Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (2015), Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green (2010), Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (2018), Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem (2010), Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas (2022), Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (2012), and Beyoncé and Jay-Z (2008).

