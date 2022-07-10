Couples who made us believe in love and then broke our hearts

These are some couples in the middle that made us believe in love and then not.

Unfortunately not everyone had a happy ending, but without a doubt when they were a couple, we were fans of that love, here we show you some celebrities who made us believe in love and then broke our hearts.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochman

They were like The Mexican couple, but in 2020 they broke our hearts by announcing their separation. They were married for four years and have a daughter, Kailani.

Karol G and Anuel

The singers had a romantic relationship for three years, but it was in mid-2021, when they put an end to their love story.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

This couple was together for four years, and we’re definitely still not over them. The good thing is that we can see them in Spiderman.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

It was in 1998 when Brad Pitt and Jennifer met on a date organized by their representatives and lived 7 years of happiness, which ended in 2005.

Belinda and Nodal

It was in 2020 when the singers announced their courtship, by 2021 they were already engaged and just at the beginning of 2022 they ended their love story.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

It was in December 2011 when the actress and singer Justin began their romantic relationship, they ended in 2018, leaving their fans sad. Their relationship was beginning to be “toxic”, but without a doubt many of us wanted them to have a happy ending. He is currently married to model Hailey.

Arianna Grande and Mac Miller

Their relationship had become toxic and because of this relationship she decided to put an end to it. Her relationship began in 2016 and in 2018 they ended it, as Miller’s addiction began to get bigger. Sadly Mac Miller passed away in 2018 from an overdose.