“Courage Award” to Father Paolo Dall’Oglio and Amal Clooney

The courage to write, 40 years later, the dark days of the kidnapping. The Courage to escape from Kabul, invaded by the Taliban. To save a group of kids sitting inside a bus that is on fire. Heroes “by chance”, guided by the instinct that in the moment of danger did not make them idetreggiare. Or who, knowingly, have decided to put their life and their profession at the disposal of others. Today, 13 of these “spotless and fearless” people will go up on a stage in Arrone – an ancient village in the province of Terni in the Valnerina – to receive the “Courage Value” Award. Initiative in its debut, promoted and organized by the Sustainable Italy Foundation, with the patronage of the Umbria Region. Guest of honor Amal Clooney, wife of George Clooney, but most of all a lawyer for years committed to fighting for the respect of human rights.

The journalist presented the evening Pino Rinaldi flanked by Martina Sambucini, Miss Italia 2000 who will deliver the award to

Arif Oryakhail, Afghan doctor of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, returned from Kabul a few days ago where he had returned to collaborate in the reconstruction of the hospital network, despite having found political asylum, a home and a job in Italy many years ago. Courage Award also a Giorgio Calissoni, kidnapped almost forty years ago (he was 17) ago with his mother Anna Bulgari and who only recently found the courage to retrace, writing a book, those terrible days that culminated with the cut of the ear. Among the other winners, Giovanni Putoto, of the International Organization “CUAMM Doctors with Africa”, which leads the “A vaccine for us” campaign against Covid, in eight countries of the black continent and in the past has been in the trenches against Ebola; Nicoletta Spagnoli, a fashion entrepreneur and granddaughter of Luisa Spagnoli, who has kept the headquarters of her business in the Umbrian region, resisting the temptations of globalization and relocation.

Loading... Advertisements

It’s still, Mauro Mascetti, the bus driver who went up in flames in a tunnel on July 14 last, who saved 25 children; Maria Cristina Finucci, an architect who with his mega artistic installations in the world (one will be exhibited in Arrone) was among the first to denounce the pollution of plastics in the seas. The photographer Antonio Guccione, who manages to represent the soul of the characters in his portraits. A special prize will also go to father father Paolo Dall’Oglio, back kidnapped 8 years ago in Syria by jihadist extremists and still in their hands. His sister Francesca will receive the award for him. To go on stage, among others, too Giusy Versace, Paralympic athlete after losing his legs in an accident, grandson of the designer Gianni and deputy and don Luigi Merola, the “anticamorra” priest of the Forcella district of Naples. There will also be Massimo Wertmuller And Anna Ferruzzo, always champions of animal rights.