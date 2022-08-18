Courbis validates the Cristiano Ronaldo idea!

Asked in the program Rothen ignites on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, Rolland Courbis would see the Portuguese joining OM.

After the new rout in the league against Brentford this weekend (4-0), the future of Cristiano Ronaldo seems more than ever to be written far from Manchester United. Returning to the Red Devils 12 years after leaving the club to join Real Madrid, the Portuguese would already like to leave England, just one year after making his comeback. The non-qualification of the Manchester club for the Champions League would push Ronaldo to seek a new club. Guest of the show Rothen ignites, Rolland Courbis first returned to the complicated situation that the Portuguese is going through in Manchester. The former Montpellier coach then spoke about the future of CR7: He would see Cristiano Ronaldo joining Olympique de Marseille.

“I have the impression that we do not realize who we are talking about. A lot of media is putting him down on the pretext that he is missing the end of his career. Ronaldo has a 20-year football career. A career today is more or less 13 years. He has just celebrated his 20-year career. It is still important to remember that Ronaldo is an exemplary player. He arrives an hour before everyone else at training and leaves an hour after everyone has left. It must be recognized that his end of career is not very clear. I think today that the Marseille context could suit him well. I would be curious to see if the leaders of OM will at least ask themselves the question. He would end his career in a place where people would talk about him 24 hours a day. In today’s OM, it could be a great end to his career. » Rolland Courbis – Source: Rothen ignites (17/08/2022)

What if Cristiano Ronaldo signed for OM? Coach Courbis is happy to imagine it https://t.co/IEx3xs8qRe via @Youtube AND IF !?#RonaldOM — ꪜꪖꪀ (@VanTeamOM) August 17, 2022

Ménès thrilled by the Ronaldo rumor

On his blog, Pierre Ménès also mentioned an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Marseille. The journalist is also enthusiastic about the idea of ​​seeing the Portuguese join Ligue 1.

” He is getting older. He still scored last year in a team that didn’t work. Now his attitude during the break was not good. Go somewhere else, why not. He can go to Sporting for next to nothing and do a farewell tour. He may perhaps, the rumor seems revived, go to Marseille. I would love. It would be good for the club, for Ligue 1. It would be the same as what (Lionel) Messi did at PSG. » Pierre Menes – Source: Youtube (08/14/2022)