Court admits appeal for review of “Cholo Iván”, escort of “El Chapo”, against extradition

A collegiate Court admitted the review appeal who interposed Jorge Ivan Gastelum Avilaaliases “Cholo Ivan”who was the personal escort of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmanagainst the sentence of a judge who denied the amparo to stop his extradition to the USA from America.

The Fourth Collegiate Court in Criminal Matters of the Second Circuit, made known the agreement of last June 27, which warns the admission of the appeal for review filed by Gastélum Ávila, prisoner in the maximum security federal prison of the Altiplano, in the State from Mexico.

In May of this year, the Second District Court in Amparo Matters and Federal Trials in the State of Mexico, refused to grant the protection of justice to “Cholo Iván”, against the extradition agreement issued on December 14, 2020 by the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, regarding the request presented by the government of the United States of America.

The federal judge rejected the expert evidence on criminal law and criminal procedure from the United States offered by Jorge Iván Gastélum Ávila, because he was able to present it during the extradition trial in which he was aware.

Therefore, it was dissatisfied before a Collegiate Court.

Gastélum Ávila was arrested in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, along with “El Chapo” Guzmán”, after an operation by the Navy in a subdivision.

Beginnings of “Cholo Iván”

According to federal authorities, the alleged head of hitmen of the Sinaloa cartel began in the marijuana fields of the criminal organization in which he climbed until he became one of the closest collaborators of Joaquín Guzmán Loera.

He was arrested for the first time in 2006 in the capital of Sinaloa, during an operation by federal forces and was accused of the crimes of homicide, against health in the modality of possession of cocaine hydrochloride and methamphetamine and against health in the modality of possession of marijuana. However, he escaped from jail.

The subject was considered the link between Guzmán Loera and the rest of the cartel. He operated in the south of Sinaloa where he disputed the territories with Fausto Isidro Meza, “El Chapo Isidro”, head of the Los Beltrán Leyva cartel.

